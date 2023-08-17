MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court is currently working on plans for beautification projects at different park locations in the county. These projects aim to restore the parks to their former glory while making minor additions.
According to Third District Commissioner Edwin Jones, Carson Park, built in 1937 on the city's edge, was intended for horse shows, training, and county fairs but now requires substantial upgrades. Jones said the city had allocated about $1 million for the park's beautification.
"We have allocated more money for improvements to Carson Park," Jones said. "We're interested in improving things to the point that it looks better and serves the public well."
Jones said chain-linked fences with three strands of barbed wire surrounded the park five years ago. The county has since replaced some of the barbed wire with a black horse fence, which has become the most popular project among residents. Costing the county roughly $13,000.
"That fence has been the most popular expenditure the fiscal court has ever done—it's like yea that looks better."
Chain-linked fences still surround the park's perimeter, but the black horse fence has replaced the entrance.
Judge Executive Craig Clymer stated that Carson Park is a valuable property and that the county focuses on creating attractive public spaces for smaller events. Floral Hall, which sits on the property, was recently refurbished and opened its doors in May 2022 at a cost of approximately $60,000. Clymer said they are looking into ways to utilize the rest of the park. He said they are keeping the horse theme and are adding a few market spaces to appeal to vendors.
"The horses are still there," Clymer said. "We want to stick to our roots, keep the theme, and add certain stuff that would cater to the animals and visitors."
Commissioner Jones noted they are also looking into adding more parking spaces to decrease the number of residents parking on neighborhood streets at events. Jones said the county plans to have a master plan for Carson Park completed by April 2024.
Steve Ervin, the county’s community development project manager, said they are working with Bacon Farmer Workman (BFW) to generate ideas to bring something new and exciting to the park.
“Right now, the park is not getting used, other than the horse stables, Ervins said.” “We are working with our architects to know how we want to use this space we have.”
Carson Park is not the only park that will have horse-style fences. Heath Park will also undergo beautification and include horse-style fences to give the park a new aesthetic. Jones said the county aims to enhance the park's design and function, making it appeal to residents. The park will get four new benches, sidewalk repairs, signage, and trees.
Clymer said the county's primary focus is adding pickleball courts to the park. He said they have converted ten tennis courts into pickleball courts.
"We had many tennis courts that people seldom used," Clymer stated. "We transformed them into pickleball courts, which will be more useful."
Steve Ervin, the county’s community development project manager, said the county is removing pine trees in the park due to sap damaging the courts. Ervin said the county has elected to replant serviceberry trees.
“Serviceberry trees change throughout the season,” Ervin said. They won’t harm our courts, and we think it would give the park a new aesthetic, especially with the vibrant colors the flowers produce.”
The park would also receive six new light poles salvaged from Blue Grass Downs, the old gambling racetrack that ceased operation in October 2019.
Ervin said contractors have until next week to submit bids to remove those light poles. He noted that the light fixtures would be converted from standard bulbs to led lights to save energy.
The county allocated $18,000 for Heath, Loan Oaks, and the Reidland area parks. Jones and Clymer said that community volunteers are running parks in the county and are actively working to collaborate with these volunteers on beautification projects.
"We want to show more economic support to their programs and improve the parks the community could enjoy. Jones said.
Clymer said residents would expect to see those improvements within the following year.
The state awarded McCracken County the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). This fund provides financial assistance for the protection of critical natural areas, acquisition of land for outdoor recreation, and development or renovation of public facilities such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming and boating facilities, fishing facilities, trails, natural areas, and passive parks.
Jones said the state awarded the county with $79,503.50, and the county matched that price. The whole budget for the Land and Water Conservative fund is $159,000.
The state signed the agreement in June and plans on using that grant to restore the soccer fields near the old Paducah landfill. The county is actively trying to improve the soccer fields near the old dump by installing shelters and picnic tables, bike shelters, improving roads, and leveling the fields.
"Four and a half years ago, it was a priority to see what we can do about making the soccer fields nice or find another place," Clymer said. "That conversation led us to the sports complex we are building now."
Clymer said the county wants to extend the greenway trail that currently stretches from downtown to the landfill property.
The additional new route will go adjacent and border the new sports complex. Ervin noted that the extra trail would connect with the sports complex. He said once the project is complete, individuals can walk from downtown to the sports complex connecting with the landfill property.
The county also plans on adding to the air park where parkgoers fly drones and model planes. Ervin said they are expecting to install shelter areas and add new fences. Ervin anticipates construction completion of this project by the spring of 2024.
Ervin mentioned plans to repave county park road and Legacy Lane as part of the beautification of the soccer field. The pavement project will enable people to ride their bikes freely on the road and access newly installed bike station.
The county expects delays as winter approaches but assures completion of scheduled park projects. The board seeks community input and encourages suggestions.