MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court voted on Monday to sell the property at 2301 McCracken Blvd., owned by the county, city and the Greater Paducah Economic Development.
The 28,315-square-foot building, previously used by TTEC — the company previously known as TeleTech — is being sold to NEWGEN Ventures LLC for $3 million. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said the building has been on the market for about a year, the same time TeleTech has been absent. He said NEWGEN Ventures was the first company that made an offer.
"Well, that property has been idle for over a year.” Clymer said, "However, the company, TeleTech, under the contract continued to pay their monthly lease agreements, so we have not lost money on it."
The money from the proceeds will be used to redeem, pay and discharge the Kentucky Taxable General Obligation Bond Series. Clymer said it will help pay off bond Series 2013A and most of bond Series 2013B.
"It would leave us with a little bit of a balance on that bond, but it knocks out the vast majority of it," Clymer said.
Clymer said renovating the facility would cost about $3 million. He said the building will be new office spaces for Baker Farmer Workman, a local engineering company. He said BFW is the city’s and county's most actively used engineer, and purchasing the building gives them room to expand.
"They will be moving their operations into that building and expanding with more employees," said Clymer. The move will provide them with more room for equipment room, and benefit the park, city, and county as a whole.
McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman moved to appropriate $50,000 from the county's budget to hire grant writers. Paducah is among 42 counties in the state eligible for House Bill 9 grants. Once the county receives funding, the federal government will match the amount. Bartleman said that could be beneficial for Paducah and could help fund other projects in the future. After deliberating on the effectiveness, the county agreed to appropriate the $50,000 for grant research and writers.
Bartleman said officials from the convention center met Monday with contractors to renovate the convention center's roof. He said seven contractors came to tour the convention center, also getting a look at the roof. He said they initially had two bidders for that project. Bartleman said the contractors originally had until Aug. 23 to submit their bids but have extended that date to Aug. 30. He said once bids are in, construction on that project will be done by mid-September.
The county also voted to approve a contract with Axon for $40,220.50. The agreement will provide 15 new Taser bundles for the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. The county also voted to surplus 34 Taser units used by the sheriff's office. Sherriff Ryan Norman said a third-party company purchases the Tasers, refurbishes them and gives them to private companies or the military. He said the money for the Tasers goes to the office's general fund.