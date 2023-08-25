MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Humane Society's Clear the Shelter week kicked off Friday. The hope is to get dogs adopted so the shelter can have space to help other animals in the community.
The event continues through Aug. 31. During Clear the Shelter week, any dog 1 year old or older can be adopted for free. Dogs 3 months to 11 months old are $50, and dogs under three months are $150.
Cats are not included in Clear the Shelter week. The staff said cats move quickly through the shelter, so price adjustments were unnecessary.
McCracken County Humane Society Event Coordinator Kaitlyn Kelley said the shelter is at maximum capacity for dogs and has been for a long time. The staff hopes the event will help increase the adoption of their long-term residents.
"Our typical stay is roughly five, six months. We do have dogs here right now that have been here for over a year. I think I have about four," Kelley said.
When the shelter reaches capacity, it can't take in any more dogs, regardless of their condition.
"We get calls daily about people needing to surrender, or they found this dog they need help. Unless we have the kennel space, we can't take on any more," Kelley said.
Although the humane society is lowering dog adoption fees, it is not lowering its standards for possible owners.
"We have to look at the best interest of the dog," Kelley said.
Anyone looking to adopt must fill out an application and be approved. Possible adopters must have an established vet so the staff knows the dog will be cared for.
People looking to adopt can visit the McCracken County Humane Society, and staff members will help find a dog that fits any lifestyle. Some important things for adopters to consider are if they have children or other animals and how much time they spend at home. Not all animals are comfortable with multiple pets in the house, and some dogs require more attention than others.
"We're really hopeful that we'll have a good turnout. We really need it so that we can help the community more," Kelley said.
To learn more about the McCracken County Humane Society, visit its website or Facebook page.