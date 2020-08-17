MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Library is relatively empty since the COVID-19 pandemic started. You can still find kids like Loyd Mathis there.
"I like reading, so I get the thick books," Mathis said. "I just got through reading the New Moon."
He's referring to the popular teen Twilight series.
School Outreach Coordinator Matt Jaeger said the library will always serve someone.
"It's one of the places you can just be and your allowed to just be," Jaeger said.
That's why it's the perfect place to serve as a middle ground to help parents and teachers during this pandemic. Jaeger is now at the touch of your hands to provide things you may need to get through the year.
"Their students work has become their work as well," Jaeger said. "So putting the resources in their hands whether it be books whether it be lesson plans."
The title of school outreach coordinator is new at the library, but dating back before COVID-19.
"It meant one thing at that time," Jaeger said. "Coordinating outreach programs going out to schools, book clubs and that sort of thing."
There won't be as many in-person interactions, but connecting kids through schools to sign up for a digital service card can introduce a student to thousands of online books, music and videos.
Anything to make virtual learning better is good in Mathis's book.
If you think your student could benefit from some additional resources you can email or call Matt Jaeger. He can be reached at at 270-442-2510 ext. 118 or mjaeger@mclib.net.