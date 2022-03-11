PADUCAH — In McCracken County, 75% of properties have officially been assessed, according to the McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator's Office.
Former PVA Nancy Bock pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars while she was in office, spending it on personal travel. She also under-assessed or failed to assess thousands of properties.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn says because his office wasn't able to assess all properties in the county in one year, the property tax didn't fall. Instead, Dunn says the tax rate will hold steady.
Dunn says property assessments and tax rates are opposite. When the number of assessments goes up, tax rates are supposed to go down.
For reference, property taxes are the county's biggest source of revenue.
"After we get everything inspected, we know the size of everything," Dunn says. "We attempt to identify the condition of the home, property, the new determine the assessment."
In the whole county, there are a little more than 34,000 properties.
The office has completed 75% of property assessments, accounting for nearly 26,000 properties.
That includes farms, commercial properties, businesses and residential properties.
"The real job of the PVA is to ensure fairness and equity in the property tax system, and as long as we do our job correctly, that means one neighbor is assessed equally according to the neighbor," said Dunn.
The McCracken County PVA Office has had to reinspect every property in the county.
Dunn says they will be mailing out assessment notices in April.
He says people are welcome to appeal the assessment as well.
The McCracken County PVA Office's goal is to complete assessments for the entire county by 2023.