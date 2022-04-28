PADUCAH, KY — McCracken County residents attended a public information meeting Thursday hosted by the county PVA to learn about property tax assessment increases and how to appeal them.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn said one reason behind local tax assessment increases is that former PVA Nancy Bock did not assess properties correctly for years.
Leslie McCowan's tax assessment went from $35,000 to $189,500. She arrived at the meeting frustrated, but says she's now equipped.
"I came prepared to do battle, and I'm leaving with a smile on my face because I have options and I think we can peacefully resolve this," McCowan said.
Dunn said it's important for people to take steps forward and appeal their assessments if they can.
"This is our estimate," Dunn said. "Our best estimate of what they think our property is worth, what they could sell it for. Everybody has an opportunity to come down and tell us that we're wrong."
When she was PVA, Bock failed to assess properties in McCracken County correctly.
"You can see that she was trying to accomplish the bare minimum," Dunn said. "She wasn't performing the function she was supposed to do. We're supposed to inspect the entire county. Not the parts that have the largest amount of assessments."
Crystal Hunt also experienced an increase in her tax assessment. She said Thursday's meeting was helpful.
"Very much informed of what we need to do, and some of the misunderstanding has been cleared up," Hunt said.
Dunn said the PVA's mission is to ensure the property tax system is fair and equal.
You can still appeal your tax assessment. The deadline to do so is 4 p.m. on May 16.
Bock pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars while she was in office. Prosecutors said she spent the money on personal travel.
Bock was sentenced to four years behind bars for theft and forgery charges, but she was released early in February of 2020.