Mercy Health held a beam ceremony Tuesday at the Lourdes Hospital campus to symbolize the fight against cancer. Health care providers, cancer survivors, and patients attended the event and signed the beams, representing their commitment to overcoming the disease.
Construction crews put up the beams on the 17,000-square-foot building around 2 p.m. as Mercy Health and Paducah city leaders watched.
The beam ceremony was a reminder of the strength and resilience of those affected by cancer. It also highlighted the critical role that health care providers play in the fight against this disease.
John Montville, the executive director of oncology at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, said the ceremony honors those who died from cancer, and the new center will provide more than 14 counties with a space for recovery.
"Unfortunately, there's a lot of cancer in Kentucky due to health and lifestyle choices," he said. "Signing that beam shows support for our cancer center and its future as a place of healing."
It will be an all-inclusive cancer center with 23 infusion rooms.
"We wanted to build a very inclusive atmosphere, so instead of this being an overwhelming or intimidating kind of facility, it's very patient based," Montville said. "People are going to feel comfortable finding their way around it."
He said the cent will have private bays for individuals who like to keep to themselves, commutable areas where patients will be around others but separated and all-around commutable areas for those who enjoy the company of others.
Montville said the infusion rooms will have large windows allowing patients to connect with nature, providing peace of mind during treatment.
"The back side of the building is where we're putting our infusion space. We're putting a lot of windows in," Montville said. "It's going to overlook not only trees and wooded areas but walking trail areas, and you know, sometimes when somebody's here for four-hour infusion, just a little scenery is an excellent thing — just a little something to take your mind off what you're there for."
Montville said that the center will only accept adult patients.
"Most cancer centers are adult-based, and most pediatric facilities have cancer programs," Montville said.
The beam ceremony event served as a reminder of the importance of coming together to support those in need. Montville said Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital looks forward to opening its doors to cancer patients by summer 2024.