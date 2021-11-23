PADUCAH — The Thanksgiving holiday is just a couple of days away, and people are already on the road traveling to their destinations. AAA estimates that more than 53 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's up 13% from 2020.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking drivers who plan to use Interstate 24 to travel locally during the holiday to use a different route in portions of Caldwell and Trigg counties.
KYTC crews have also put up additional 55 mph speed limit signs approaching the work zone at the I-24 bridge connecting McCracken County, Kentucky, to Massac County, Illinois, to remind people to reduce speed ahead of the Illinois Department of Transportation work zone on the Illinois side of the bridge.
Some people have already hit the road for their holiday travels.
On Tuesday, Harry Stirmell and his family took a quick break from their road trip, stopping at the Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah for lunch.
They're going to see his son, who lives in Hendersonville, Tennessee. So far, the drive has been smooth.
"Today has been good," Stirmell said. "Even the construction area, the traffic made it through without the delays that we've had before, so it's been going good today."
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people travel.
"They think there are going to be a lot of people traveling over the river and through the woods to grandma's house maybe a few days early. And they can stay at grandma's and actually work from there for a couple of days, and that may spread out some of the peak travel numbers that we normally would see," Todd said.
As for Stirmell, he said he's happy to be able to visit his son for the holiday.
"Thrilled," said Stirmell. "We haven't seen him since sometime in September and it was just a couple days, so we're going there for the holiday."
Todd said if you're driving long distances, make sure to take plenty of breaks and be patient while on the road.