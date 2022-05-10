Last year in Kentucky, volunteers reviewed 11,000 foster care cases. Those efforts are handled by volunteers with Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
The boards need more help with this year's cases. In the Local 6 area, more volunteers are needed in Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and Trigg counties. Five volunteers are needed in each of these counties.
Boards also need help in Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Breckinridge, Campbell, Carroll, Clinton, Cumberland, Fayette, Fleming, Floyd, Gallatin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Harlan, Jackson, Jefferson, Kenton, Knott, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Madison, Mason, McCreary, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Perry, Pike, Ohio, Owsley, Robertson, Scott, Warren, Wayne, Webster, Whitley and Woodford counties.
Volunteers review cases every six months. Working in teams, they make recommendations to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the courts. They also determine the status regarding permanent homes for the kids.
Volunteers answer questions like: Are things on track for the children to return to their family homes? Does adoption need to be the next step?
Overall, volunteers make sure children receive necessary services while in care and are in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.
"Children are removed from family for their safety due to domestic violence, abuse, neglect, whatever the case may be," said Cletus Poat with Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
Those interested in volunteering need to apply and consent to a criminal record and central registry check.
Then, prospective volunteers must complete six hours of initial training.
After that, a recommendation is made to the chief judge of the local family court or district court for appointment to that county's Citizen Foster Care Review Board.