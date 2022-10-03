PADUCAH — 'October' conjures thoughts of pumpkins, hay rides, and apple cider- but it's important for another reason too.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and providers are encouraging folks to get screened and learn how to self-examine.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime — that's about one every two minutes. Men aren't immune either; the group estimates over 500 American men will die from breast cancer in 2022.
The NBCF says early detection is key when it comes to breast cancer. When detected early, the 5-year survival rate for breast cancer is 99% when it's localized. The best way to detect breast cancer early is by getting mammograms and self-examining. It's also important to be aware of the signs and symptoms. According to the NBCF, breast-cancer symptoms can include:
- Change in nipple texture or feel
- A lump in the breast
- A change in skin texture on the breast
- Enlarging of pores in skin of breast- often compared to an orange peel texture
- Unexplained change in shape/size of breast
- Dimpling of breast
- Sudden asymmetry of breast
- Inverted nipple
- Bloody or clear discharge from nipples
To learn about more symptoms of breast cancer, as well as different types, stages, and treatments, visit the NBCF's website here.
Baptist Health Paducah is one of many healthcare facilities that provide breast cancer treatment through preventative and diagnostic mammography, genetic risk screening, ultrasound, and more. They're encouraging all women over the age of 40 to schedule yearly mammograms.
The Baptist Health Foundation benefits all kinds of patients at Baptist Health, including breast cancer patients, stroke patients, mothers and babies and more. According to Baptist Health, community financial support helps provide advanced technology and equipment, specialized training for employees, and new, improved facilities. According to their website, it also helps Baptist Health offer "innovative therapies and programs, support groups, community health screenings, and extra services that make a patient's hospital stay more comfortable." To schedule a breast cancer screening with Baptist Health, call (270) 575-2662