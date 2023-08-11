MURRAY, KY — The Murray-Calloway Parks and Recreation Department has introduced a new program in which businesses can sponsor automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, for parks.
AEDs are portable, battery-operated devices that bystanders can use if someone is in cardiac arrest. The National Institute of Health estimates that about 500 people could be saved if they had access to one.
Justin Yates has been the Murray-Calloway Parks & Recreation director for the past six years. Yates began his work in 2017, and he said he enjoys being at the park and seeing families enjoy his community.
"Being the director of four parks is a challenging task," Yates said. "There are many different things we do and must think about, safety being the number one."
Yates said he is always aware of what is going on in the news, and after learning about LeBron James' son having a heart attack and AEDs saving his life, he wondered how many AEDs were at Murray-Calloway County parks.
"So, I started talking to my maintenance supervisor and asked, 'Hey, do we have any?' and he said, 'No. We used to,'" Yates said.
Yates said after searching every park, he discovered there was just one AED machine out of the four parks in the area. He said that was a significant safety concern that needed to be addressed fast, so he launched the AED creative campaign encouraging businesses to aid in the effort.
"We want to be safe, and we want to be a secure park," Yates said. "We have different tournaments and other things like that, so we must be prepared."
Yates said each machine costs roughly $2,000, and getting one for each park would take months.
"This is the perfect opportunity for a business to be a part of the community by sponsoring an AED," Yates said. "For us to buy one, it would cost about $1,800 and take months to get."
Yates said they have already gotten two machines donated since the start of the campaign on Thursday.
"We want to thank Murray Bank for already donating two AEDS," Yates said. "They knew the criticalness of safety and moved quickly, which has really helped us."
Yates stated that if a corporation supports an AED, the company will receive a monumental plaque next to the machine.
"We want to show them we are appreciative, and they could get some free publicity as people would come to see their contributions to the community," Yates said.
Yates encourages any business interested to visit the Murray-Calloway Park and Recreation webpage or the office at Chestnut Park at 900 Payne St. in Murray.