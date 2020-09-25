MURRAY, KY- Justice for Breonna Taylor, it's what students with the Sunrise Movement and Murray State College Democrats want following the grand jury's decision. They gathered to march and spread their message around the university's campus. Alex Johnson, a freshman at Murray State, is inspired to see students at his school speaking out about racial injustice.
"I think it's our job to hold them responsible, to police the police," Johnson said. "That's why I know I'm here. Why I know it's important to be here, and show my support and do whatever I can to make the change I want to see in this country."
The march started in the parking lot at Roy Stewart Stadium. The protesters marched through campus shouting Breonna Taylor's name, and calling for justice. They stopped at the Lizo Amphitheater to allow students to speak over a megaphone. Mack Slack called on her fellow students to continue to push for change.
"I'm tired of screaming, I'm tired of crying, I'm tired of hurting y'all, this weighs in. Check in on your black friends. Please check in on your black friends, check in on your black family, let them know that you are there for them. Support them day by day," Mack said through the megaphone. "They may not be showing it, they might be hurting silently, but please please check on them. Because we are not doing ok, we are not doing ok."
Johnson wants people to keep an open mind about why these protests are happening. He's asking people listen to the message they're trying to get across.
"I think it's becoming a real problem where everyone becomes blinded by politics and their beliefs and they can't even consider looking at what another side means, or another opinion is standing for, or what they're here for," Johnson said. "I would say just care. We're all people and we just need to care about each other now more than ever."
The group says they want to show Breonna Taylor's family that they have Murray's support. A protest and supply drive will be held in Paducah on Saturday at noon in Keiler park.