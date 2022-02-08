PADUCAH — If you get COVID-19, there's a new tool to help you figure out how long to isolate or quarantine.
A calculator is one of several tools one local health department is implementing.
It makes it easier for you to give information to health experts instead of waiting for a phone call from the Purchase District Health Department.
The department also wants people to use the COVID-19 positive self-reporting form on its website.
Those tools are giving people more responsibility when COVID strikes.
The new isolation and quarantine calculator helps alleviate some of the extra phone calls to the department.
"Not being able to handle all of the number of cases that are coming in and with all the information that we needed to provide, it reduces the amount of phone calls that we get," said Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department.
The department says the calculator gives people the practical knowledge they need.
On the website, you plug the dates into specific categories. That includes whether you've tested positive with symptoms or positive with no symptoms.
Also, options include being in close contact if you're up-to-date with shots and boosters or if you were in close contact but you’re not up-to-date.
Along with the calculator, the Purchase District Health Department also has a new COVID-19 positive self-reporting form.
The form tells people what they need to do after they’re infected with COVID.
They don't have to wait for a phone call from the health department to get additional information.
"It is putting some of the tools I guess in front of the person who tested positive or the person who's coming in contact with a positive-tested person," said Koster.
The department says it hopes those tools will make things easier for people.
Click here to visit the isolation and quarantine calculator.
Click here to visit the self-reporting form.
We also spoke to the health department about contact tracing. The department says it hasn’t been doing that since November.