PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking-off their yearly membership campaign, which will run through October 10.
According to a release from the chamber, new members are accepted year-round, but the campaign is a more focused effort led by volunteers in the community. They say members who join during the campaign will receive extra recognition and new-member perks.
Chair-Elect of the Paducah Chamber Board of Directors and Senior Vice President at Baird, Brent Housman, is this year's annual campaign chair.
In a statement included in the release, Housman said he was excited to lead the campaign. “As a membership-based organization, we depend on our members to keep our Chamber strong and effective. Each year we strive to increase our overall membership and sponsorship commitments for the upcoming year. It’s truly a team effort," Housman explained.
Each Team Captain in this year's campaign will be joined by a volunteer Chamber Connector. Paducah Chamber President Sandra Wilson said the Chamber Connectors are their ambassadors and she's excited that they'll be serving in a special role for this year's campaign.