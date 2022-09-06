The 2022 Membership Campaign Team Captains (from L to R): Jessica Housman, Housman Partners; Jeff Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center; John Jacobs, Mercy Health – Lourdes; Robbie Shoulta, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership; Arianne Dillon, Paducah Bank; Lance Allison, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering; Craig Beavers, Baptist Health Paducah; Kevin O’Neill, West Kentucky Community & Technical College; Mason DeJarnett, FabickCAT; and LaToya Burton, Housing Authority of Paducah. Shown at the podium is Campaign Chairman Brent Housman, Chair-Elect of the Paducah Chamber Board of Directors and Senior Vice President at Baird.