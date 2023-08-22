PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission authorized an $83,887 contract with Chambers Roofing Co. on Tuesday to replace the Market House Historical Building roof at 132 Market House Square.
The contract will allow Chambers Roofing to replace approximately 18,000 square-feet of the building's roof. Paducah Public Works Director Chris Yarber said the top suffered substantial weather damage from recent storms.
"We've had several locations that received storm damage," Yarber said. "This one is a priority to get fixed."
The city opened sealed bids on Aug. 3 for the project and had only one bidder — Chamber Roofing Co.
Yarber said the building is vital to Paducah and its tenants. He warned that delaying replacements could cause further damage, harming business properties.
"It's a historic building, and we want to take care of it, so as opposed to a shelter at Nobel Park roof needing to be replaced, this one will go first," he said.
Dimensional shingles would replace the already-worn roof. Yarber said they are also installing a ridge vent to increase ventilation for the building — something the building doesn't already have.
The building insurance money would also help with some additional roof construction costs. Yarber said the city can file a claim on serval buildings at a time, and the risk manager is currently working through that process. Yarber said that is needed now.
"If the roof needs to be fixed," he said. "We can't wait on insurance money by getting more damage, so we will fix it now."
The project start date is yet to be determined, but anticipates completing it within eight days. However, weather or business operations may cause the timeline to extend.
The board also approved the budget for the Section 8 Choice Voucher Program. Housing Authority Director Joseph Anderson said the budget is $2 million. The funding goes from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
The federal government voucher program assists low-income families, older adults and the disabled to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market — enabling families to move without the loss of housing assistance. Housing Choice Voucher Program Director Lasica McEwen said the program receives its funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which the city allocates.
To determine the needed funding, HUD evaluates the number of vouchers used. When the program has more vouchers, the more funding the program receives. The program could start seeing funding as early as next week. There are 628 families needing assistance, but the city only has enough funding to cover roughly 400, and the waitlist is said to be between 60-90 days. McEwen said they are seeking a 2% increase to get funding faster.
The board also approved a bid request for Coleman Park for 3,400-square-feet of pour-in-place (PIP) rubber surfacing. That project would also include the installation of a new playground.