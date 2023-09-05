PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission held a public hearing on Tuesday regarding a proposal to lower the city's real estate tax levy, but increase revenue for fiscal year 2024.
The commission introduced an ordinance to set the real estate and personal property taxes for the 2024 fiscal year. The proposed real estate tax levy for the city is 25.6 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is 9 cents lower compared to last year's rate of 26.5%. However, overall revenue from real estate taxes will increase under the proposal. In 2022, property taxes brought in $5.8 million. The proposed rate change will raise revenue to $6.2 million.
"The denominator here is the property values," Bray said. "So, property values have gone up in the last year, so the tax levy the city has taken is less than the percentage of total property taxes than last year." Bray said those who did not have a property value increase will pay less in taxes.
Tuesday's public hearing was required because the proposed tax levy is 25.6 cents, which is higher than the compensating rate of 24.7 cents. The compensating rate would keep the city's revenue the same as last year. Under state law, the city is allowed to increase the compensating rate by no more than 4%. Bray said the city has taken that max for the fifth year in a row.
Commissioners are expected to hold the second and final reading of the ordinance on Sept. 26.
The board also approved the FEMA Port Security Grant for $543,750. The grant will provide the Paducah Fire Department with a fire boat to respond to water-based emergencies.
Bray said although the city seldom has water rescues, staying prepared is essential.
"We are a lake and water town," Bray said. "Water rescues are infrequent, but since we have so many travelers coming to use our waterways, we must stay prepared for any situation on our waters."
The grant requires a match of 25% of the total project cost. The city has matched $181,250, bringing the total project cost to $725,000.
Paducah Fire Chief Steven Kyle said the grant will allow the fire department to be more proactive on local waterways.
"This grant will enable us to be more hands-on regarding water rescues," Kyle said. "The boat will allow us to rescue and put out boat fires, and it will come equipped with hazmat and first aid safety."