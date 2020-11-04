PADUCAH — There is still uncertainty regarding who will be a part of Paducah's next city commission. The McCracken County Clerk's Office says final results will be confirmed on Friday.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs says 941 absentee ballots were processed on Wednesday, and they are waiting on 748 to arrive. It's not a guarantee all 748 ballots will make their way back to the clerk's office.
Four of the eight candidates will make up Paducah's future city commission. The current results show incumbent Sandra Wilson leading with 5,089 votes, Raynarldo Henderson in second with 4,952 votes, David Guess in third with 4,607, and Carol Gault in fourth with 4,351 votes.
Gault has a 522-vote lead over Melinda Winchester. With final results not being made official until Friday, there's a possibility Winchester could take the fourth spot on the commission.
"With each election, there's something that you learn and something that's different, and this has all been a challenging time for everyone," Gault said. "And I'm very thankful for every vote that I've received, and it's going to be what it's going to be. I learned a long time ago you don't worry on election day."
David Guess said he'll focus on helping the city recover from the pandemic's negative financial impact.
"I guarantee you the city financially has suffered, just like individuals have suffered over the past six months. So that's going to be a big obstacle just to see what that is," Guess said.
Gault shares a similar mindset on the city's financial situation. She wants to focus on the budget if results hold in her favor.
"The budget is what directs everything. The flow of money, you just kind of have to follow the money to know what you can and can't do, and I think I'll start there," Gault said.
Gault and Guess have served prior terms on the Paducah City Commission. Sandra Wilson will be entering her fifth term as a commissioner. This will be Raynarldo Henderson's first term as a commissioner. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs will release official election results Friday evening.