PADUCAH, KY — The City of Paducah Board of Commissioners met Tuesday and approved a contract revision with Midstates Construction for the Robert Cherry Civic Center Renovation Project. The contract got approved in March of this year.
Renovation of the center came after a three-vehicle traffic accident that caused marked damage to the structure in September 2022.
Amie Clark, Paducah Parks, and Recreation Director, said this project aims to repair the facilities, rehabilitate the community center area, and provide office space for the Parks & Recreation Department's administrative workers to relocate. Clark said the project cost roughly $1.5 million.
Crews started working on the project in April and uncovered items requiring contract modifications. Clark said these changes include an undersized electrical transfer switch, which must be improved because the facility will act as an emergency operations center during a disaster. Clark said other renovations include light fixtures, new flooring, an updated front desk, and a catering-style kitchen.
"Renovations is long overdue," Clark said. "The center needed renovations for a while, and a part of that process is looking into updating our reservation policy and fees, which will be updated simultaneously."
Despite these changes, the project is on track, and the facility is projected to be completed by the middle of December. Clark said they also plan on repaving the parking lot before reopening the center.
"The parking lot was not a part of the project's original scope," Clark said. "So we're going back and getting quotes to see what that will look like."
The Board's decision to approve this contract modification represents a significant step forward for this rehabilitation project, and ensures that Robert Cherry Civic Center will remain a valuable community resource.
Clark said city officials are committed to completing this project on time and within budget, and they hope to host citizens in the restored Civic Center later this year.