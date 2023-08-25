PADUCAH — The Paducah Historical Preservation Group recently developed a self-guided or group tour of Paducah's African American historical landmarks.
Rhonda McCorry-Smith, an advisor with the group, said they came up with the idea last year, and this year, they saw the fruit of their labor.
The tour offers 26 stops, taking people on an enriching and engaging experience that dives into the rich past of key Black figures who helped shape the black culture in the city.
"We wanted to do something significant," Smith said. "To remind people of where we came from and what we contributed to Paducah."
Individuals can visit sites like Lincoln High School, Bronzeville, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church, Oak Grove Cemetery, and Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.
"It is imperative, you know, in this time of—I hate even to say the initials," Smith said, "CRT, where they try to erase some facts from history, it's important for us to preserve what we possibly can."
She said next, getting funding for historical landmarks for 17 of the 26 sites. Smith said milestones are needed to keep the legacy alive in a permanent public space.
"This means a lot to many people," Smith said. "We want to highlight those and begin making the marks and getting the markers so our children and grandchildren can remember them."
Smith isn't the only one glad the city has this tour. Amina Watkins, a sales specialist with Paducah Travels, was on the first tour. Watkins said she was glad she went because she learned something new about a location familiar to her family.
"We were discussing the masonry work on the outside of the bricks," Watkins said. "He had designed it himself, so it was something unique to the architecture that I didn't know about."
Watkins said the tour opens many opportunities to learn about black history and the community. She hopes the school system will remember the tour during essential black history celebrations.
"I hope everyone, including teachers and the education system, takes the time to visit our website. It's a great resource for Black History Month or Juneteenth," said Watkins.
The Paducah Historical Preservation Group will have another tour in mid-October. You can visit the Paducah Travels website to stay up to date on all tour dates.