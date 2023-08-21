The Paducah Independent School District held their regular board meeting on Monday. The board discussed the steady enrollment of African American and underrepresented groups in the Advanced Placement (AP) courses. The board aims to increase subgroups' enrollment and make the demographic proportions comparable to the overall school.
The board reported an increase in African American students enrolled in AP courses this year, with 205 students compared to 160 in the 2022-23 school year—a 45-student increase. The Paducah Independent School District superintendent, Donald Shively, said the school is trying to rebuild the AP enrollment because of the Covid-19 pandemic, causing students to drop the class.
"We saw a significant increase pre-Covid, and then we lost some momentum during Covid with diversifying AP, and now you're starting to see that come back."
The board reported a 17-student increase in enrollment of two or more races in AP courses, while white Enrollment decreased from 135 to 114.
The board reported an increase in the AP passing rate from 45% to 49% in 2021. Additionally, 36 more students took this year's AP test, raising that number to 237 tests than last year's 201 tests.
According to assistant superintendent Will Black, their goal is to exceed the numbers they had before the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We had 251 students enrolled in our AP courses before Covid. In 2021, we only had 140 students, losing 111 students," Black explained.
Students are switching from AP to dual enrollment courses, which allow high school juniors and seniors to earn college credit. According to Shivley, most students in the state take dual enrollment courses if they plan on going to a college in Kentucky.
"We've noticed many students who plan to stay in the state for college will take dual credit classes," Shively said. "Whereas if you're looking at a significantly competitive college outside of the state, AP is the choice."
Shively said that Paducah High School offers dual enrollment credits in math, English, and communication primarily through WKCTC and Murray University. Additionally, students can now take engineering classes for dual enrollment credit through the University of Kentucky, a new addition to the program this year. Shively believes that this is a fantastic opportunity for students.
"This is an excellent opportunity to recruit students for this type of pathway because we know we need more individuals in that area in the workforce," Shively said. "We want to start recruiting early to tackle that within our local community."
The board said they are partnering with Advanced Kentucky and Equal Opportunity Schools to recruit and retain under-represented groups in Advanced Placement courses.