PADUCAH — Time's running out for some people to move their mailboxes as mandated by the United States Postal Service.
The USPS sent letters to Paducah residents to move their mailboxes if the boxes don't fit certain criteria, but some people — including the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet — do have concerns.
Brittany Garber lives on Andromeda Drive in the Laurel Heights neighborhood in Paducah. She received a letter from the postal service about moving her mailbox, and she's not the only one.
"Thought it was just ours, but I noticed our neighbors were out measuring their mailbox too," Garber said. "So, that's when I confirmed that everybody got a note."
The letter says mailboxes must be 42 to 45 inches from the bottom of the box to the top of the road. The box must also be 6 to 8 inches from the face of the box to the road's edge.
"I did end up moving mine a little bit closer, but mine was easy," said Garber. "I didn't have to dig up new hole. It took me five minute, so I went ahead and did it."
We reached out to the postal service about why customers need to move their mailboxes. Leaders there denied an interview, but said "The safety of our employees is a top priority for the postal service."
But residents still have questions.
For instance, Garber said the distance from her mailbox could possibly be an issue, especially during the winter.
Snowplows could easily bump into the boxes if they're too close to the road.
"Given that snow that we had, what was it, March? April? Yeah, probably would have caused a problem," said Garber.
But for now, Garber's mailbox meets the criteria and she hopes to get her mail on time.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd tells us KYTC is talking to the U.S. Postal Service about foreseeable issues with the mailbox rules, but he did not provide any specifics.
In the letters, the USPS says people should move their mailboxes before early November.