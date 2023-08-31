PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is working on getting things back on track with its Human Rights Commission. Thursday night marked the commission’s first meeting since March of 2020. The group is in charge of investigating acts of any type of discrimination in the city, whether it involves housing, the workplace or school.
In 2021, after Mayor George Bray took office, only two people were left on that commission. He decided to let their terms expire, which means the commission has been sitting idle since then.
Now, there are seven members on the commission
- Jana Dawson
- Christa Dubrock
- Robert Hernandez
- Dann Patterson
- Irhonda Lovelace
- Anthony Walton
- Kimberly Yates
Thursday's meeting focused on not only all the members getting to know each other, but also the role they play for the community.
"We've all kind of stepped into this with a sense of confidence and also a sense of passion but an understanding that this is not going to be easy," said Chairman Robert Hernandez.
He said despite all of his previous experience working in human rights he has one connection that makes him so passionate.
"I myself have had significant experience related to discrimination and being profiled. So, I understand the sensitivity, the frustration and sometimes desperation that occurs for people who feel like their rights have been violated," he said.
Hernandez says he's excited for the future of this commission.
"The mayor and the city manager have created a foundation of groups and activities that are going to help the Human Rights Commission do the work that we do," he said.
Dann Patterson shares that excitement.
He was on the previous commission and said he's ready to work with all the new members.
"I think we got a new day a new dawn, we got a governor you've got a current mayor who is sensitive to this and who wants to make this effective," said Patterson.
Mayor George Bray said he hopes the people of Paducah see that and use the commission especially because he worked hard to bring it back.
"They're a funnel for people who feel like they've been discriminated against... I partnered with Commissioner Ray Henderson we talked a lot about human rights and when to restart it," said Bray.
Hernandez says overall he's ready to begin the work his city hired him to do.
"So citizens of Paducah, come on in. Call us, write to us, contact the city, and we'll be ready to help," he said.
Patterson and Hernandez said they are ready to work with the state's commission on human rights who they've already met them once.