PADUCAH — On Tuesday, the Paducah Police Department reported a car hit a girl in a busy intersection.
At around 4 p.m., she walked across the road. A car then hit her on the right side and hurt her leg and ankle.
The incident happened where Lone Oak Road turns into Labelle Street.
Labelle intersects Broadway before it turns into Buckner Lane near the Coke Plant.
State and city leaders are reviewing this area to promote safety for people, especially kids crossing the street.
With the recent accident, this area has become an even bigger cause for concern.
One Paducah Middle School parent says her child crosses that street regularly.
"That underscores the need for more safety in this intersection, because it's a busy intersection," said Julie Tennyson. "So I'm concerned about my student being safe crossing the street here to get to our home."
Students try to cross, but cars don't always stop for them.
Lone Oak Road is a state road within the Paducah city limits.
City and state leaders are reviewing the road and looking to a long term plan to fix it.
"Safety is paramount," Paducah Mayor George Bray said. "And we need to make these changes before somebody gets hurt. There's short-term pain, but long-term gain, you know, in getting that intersection improved."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that more than 15,000 vehicles pass through the intersection on an average day.
Parents have reached out to the mayor and to state leaders.
They say they're optimistic.
"I'm still concerned about this intersection, but I'm very hopeful that Mayor Bray and the state officials will work together to make this intersection safer for school children," said Tennyson.
It'll be a partnership between the city and the state to make sure the area is safe.
The parent we spoke with talked to the mayor and state officials about putting in crosswalks and signals for pedestrians.
As for the girl who was hit, she is OK. She was treated at Baptist Health Paducah.
City leaders say state money could be allocated to this project in the future.
Right now, there's no concrete plan to improve safety at the intersection. However, they are taking steps to review the area.