MAYFIELD, KY — Healing is what William Wells is looking for. The cemetery where his great aunts and cousins were buried in Mayfield was completely wiped out by the Dec. 10 tornado. Wells applied for aid to try to help fund cemetery cleanup.
"I came over here, hoping that we might be able to get some, at least get an application in the process so that we could find funds," said Wells.
The program manager of the Integrity Group, a consulting company helping with tornado relief assistance, said that aid would be beneficial for people in Mayfield.
"To have to pay out of pocket, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 to have all of this debris removed from their property could be something that stops them from moving forward in the process," Integrity Group program momager Darryl Cox said.
Consultants say that in limited circumstances, the city of Mayfield can apply to have FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remove debris from private property, and while Wells' request doesn't exactly fit the typical mold of personal property, he's happy to fill out an application.
"I got the best news I could get today," said Wells. "I'm in the system, and whether there'll be funds for this kind of application or not, I don't know."
While there's still a lot of work to be done, Mayfield residents are looking out for assistance to help them financially, emotionally and mentally.
If you're looking for commercial property debris removal and demolition, you can stop by the Graves County Health Department from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 23.
Consultants from the Integrity Group will be in the gym.