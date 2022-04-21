MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It's a shock. That's what some McCracken County property owners are saying after learning their homes are more valuable and their property taxes are going up because of it.
It's happening where properties were unassessed or underassessed for years in the county. Across the county, 84% of properties saw an increase in their tax assessments.
We spoke with one Paducah woman who was surprised by the increase. She's also worried about how her elderly neighbors will manage.
Jennifer Hewing has lived in Paducah since 2018. This is the first time she's experienced an increase in her property tax assessment.
"I mean, getting the letter was kind of a shock 'cause I honestly wasn't expecting any increase," said Hewing.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn says there are several reasons for the increase.
"Some of it is because of the history, lack of reassessing or proper assessing, and some of it is because sales on real estate have gone up significantly as well," said Dunn.
As a result, some people have experienced a significant rise in their property taxes.
"Every few years your property generally increase in value, but some people did see a stair step. They saw one big jump, so those are the people that are mostly asking questions and are concerned," said Dunn.
For Hewing, she now has to come up with the extra cash.
"I kind of work two jobs right now, so having to work a little more on the one job just to kind of make the extra income," said Hewing. "I use off of that available will help a little bit, but not everybody has that second job or has the ability to do that kind of work."
If you received a notice from the McCracken County PVA office, understand that a portion of the escrow is for taxes. The total escrow is a monthly payment for home insurance and taxes.
And, you can still appeal your property tax assessment. The deadline is 4 p.m. on May 16.
Dunn says one of the reasons for the increase in property taxes is because of a history of underassessment.
Nancy Bock pleaded guilty in 2020 to stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars when she was the PVA. She spent it on personal travel. She also failed to assess and re-assess properties in McCracken County.