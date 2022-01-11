COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and health leaders say people are too relaxed about the precautions needed to prevent the virus' spread.
Nathan Ryder with the Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois and Dr. Jenny Franke with Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah told me it's all about an attitude shift. People need to take COVID-19 more seriously, because cases are increasing and hospital workers are taking the hit.
Ryder said COVID-19 cases exploded last week in the region. The Southern Seven region averaged more than 125 new cases every day, and Ryder said people are not taking the surge seriously.
"Unfortunately, right now we're just seeing a lot of people who aren't interested in following the basic mitigation procedures of wearing their mask or watching their distance or even avoiding large crowded gatherings indoors right now," said Ryder.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital currently has 37 COVID-19 in-patients. About half of them are in critical care beds, and the majority is on ventilators.
Franke said people in the area are becoming too relaxed as the pandemic continues.
"I think that folks have taken the message that perhaps omicron is a little less severe in its presentation and taken that a bit too far," said Franke.
She said one of the bigger concerns is hospital staff members contracting the virus, which in turn will hit hospitals hard as low staffing leads to low hospital capacity.
"Every time we've had a COVID surge, we've had to be concerned about staff being exposed, particularly in the community, getting sick and not being able to be here to help take care of other individuals in the hospitals," said Franke.
Ryder said COVID-19 has also impacted many other sectors of society. That includes the number of hospitals that are stretched thin and overloaded, the number of intensive care unit beds that are full and the number of people who are out of work and out of school.
He said all those issues need to be taken seriously.
We also spoke to Baptist Health Paducah about its COVID-19 situation. The hospital says it currently has 44 in-patients with COVID-19, and most of those are unvaccinated individuals.