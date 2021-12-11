MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — As Fred Rogers once said, "Look for the helpers." Amid the destruction Friday night in Graves and Marshall counties, people throughout the region are stepping up to help.
Trees, debris, downed power lines — this is just some of the damage the tornado left behind.
Gage Lynch and his friends are cleaning up.
"So we have the tools to get out here and help, and so today we didn't have anything going on, didn't have any jobs, so some just came out to see if we could just help out," said Lynch.
And in this case, helping out means using their tools to clear the roads.
"But there's still some sticks and some logs and things like that on the road that that just the equipment didn't get to, so we're just trying to open up both lanes where a lot of times only one lane is open and people are weaving in and out," said Lynch.
Lynch and his friend, Alex, who currently go to Marshall County High School, started a landscaping business about a year ago.
That means they have the tools to clean up the debris.
When they heard about the devastating impacts of the storm so close to home, they knew it was their time to step in and help.
"That was kind of the plan this morning when we got out," said Lynch. "We just decided we'd just go and see where and if we could go and if there was a place where we could help some people."
There are a variety of items you can donate to Marshall County tornado survivors.
These include nonperishable foods, bottled water and toiletries.
Click here for more information.