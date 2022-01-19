PADUCAH — The wintry mix in the Local 6 area will make roads slick, and drivers need to be careful, especially if they're driving overnight.
People were preparing Wednesday for the incoming storm.
"So we're just getting ready," said Stephanie Caldwell. "I mean, just buying a few things, making soup."
Caldwell was shopping at the grocery store, and she had a game plan.
"Have canned goods on hand in the pantry, usually always have things in the freezer that you can make so it's stocked," said Caldwell. "I mean, I don't get too upset about it, 'cause it's a good time to be inside."
With inclement weather and colder temperatures on the way, area roadways may become unsafe.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes said road crews will start working as quickly as possible.
"When the snow starts to accumulate on the roads and it starts to stick on the roads, that's when they'll go out and they'll start. They'll start salting the middle of the roads and start to clear the roads as the snake comes around," said Estes.
This weather isn't unexpected for the region. Estes said to make sure to stay safe.
"'Tis the season," said Estes. "It's the season that we have January, February that we have the most significant events as far as snow or any type of slick roads or driving hazards due to the winter weather."
Be sure to have an emergency kit in case something happens while you're on the road.
The combination of extreme cold temperatures with a flat tire or a dead battery can result in a life-threatening situation.