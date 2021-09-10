PADUCHAH — Some of your favorite performances are coming back to the stage! But now, there are extra protocols.
The Carson Center in Paducah is requiring that all audience members be vaccinated.
You need to bring a vaccination card along with your ID.
Management also requires that you wear a mask.
They say they want to ensure a safe experience.
"We hope we can lift the restrictions," said Mary Katz, the executive director at The Carson Center. "You know, maybe in October, maybe in November. We are constantly reviewing, you know, every, all the information and want to provide the safest environment."
The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will play at the Carson Center on the 18th.