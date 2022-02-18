MAYFIELD, KY — A nonprofit has distributed 125,000 pounds of pet food to those who need it most.
BARC, or the Basic Animal Resource Center, has given pet food to pet owners in Graves County since an EF-4 tornado hit Mayfield in December.
Organizers say there are still about 75,000 more pounds to give out.
It's a free distribution process, so if you're in need of pet food, you can pick some up at the center.
Thousands of pounds of dog food, cat food, biscuits, treats, canned foods, milk bones, are available free for people who live in Graves County.
Specifically, it's for people who've been impacted by the December tornado or are struggling financially to provide for their furry friends.
Coordinator Carrie Arp says all the food has come from donations, whether from private donors or corporations.
However, while the center has had an influx of donations, they need volunteers to help staff the location.
Arp said this work is important. She says helping pets is part of providing for your household.
"It's your family you're taking care of," said Arp. "And this is just part of the other thing of taking care of your family. And I think it takes a lot of load and lot of stress off these people if they're able to do that."
Some people and volunteers from Graves County weren't impacted by the tornado, but they still have benefited from the pet food donations.
"Financially, I couldn't afford very much, but between family and you know, getting scraps and food from them, I do OK. They're not starving," said Lanita Pugh, a volunteer and resident of Graves County. "But this place has helped me more than anyplace."
For now, volunteers are making sure pet owners are getting what they need.
You can donate to BARC through the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter. Click here for more information.
BARC is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 1201 Broadway St. in Mayfield.
Arp says the center may change its hours in the near future.