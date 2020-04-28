PADUCAH -- The Paducah Police are asking the public for help in locating a man who was charged with assaulting another man last week.
54-year-old Erich Sternberg is charged with second-degree assault.
Police say on April 21 they were called to a convenience store on Hinkleville Road where Randy Roy of Hopkinsville was sitting on the edge of the parking lot, bleeding from wounds to his head. Roy was taken by Mercy Ambulance to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
Police say Roy doesn't know why Sternberg assaulted him.
Police say Sternberg called Paducah's E911 Telecommunications Center and told a dispatcher that he had assaulted Roy because Roy stole his wallet. An officer spoke with Sternberg later, and he said Roy had stolen money from him.
A warrant has been issued for Sternberg's arrest, charging him with second-degree assault.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.