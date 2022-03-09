PADUCAH - "Heads in beds." That's the goal for the Sports Tourism Commission and a Paducah Marathon may be a way to meet that goal.
It's what County Commissioner Eddie Jones and Michelle Campbell, the executive director of the Paducah Convention Center, brought up during today's Sports Tourism Commission meeting.
They hope the marathon will attract people to the city.
Jones and Campbell said there could be a test run in 2022 but they could kick it off in 2023.
They say the test run would make sure Paducah could provide a technical run accurately.
"Our goal is heads in beds," said Jim Dudley, the chairman of the Sports Tourism Commission. "So you know we're open to anybody that has any kind of pro forma that says, hey, we wanna bring this to Paducah – McCracken County and this is what it would do for tourism."
The area would be a 10-mile loop developed into something as small as a 5k to as big as a full marathon.
County Commissioner Eddie Jones helped pitch the idea for a race.
"This is an event," said Jones. "This is a tourism event. It's designed to bring people to our town. Put heads in beds. Put people in restaurants and introduce people to our town."
However, members of the Sports Commission had several concerns.
There are possible financial issues, including whether the marathon would be a cash flow burden to the commission.
Also, they addressed whether the commission would break even after three to four years of hosting.
But they do hope to take steps forward with the idea.
"Excited to see what Eddie and Michelle come up with at the Convention Center," said Dudley. "See what their pro forma looks like. If it's bring a marathon here and we can get more tourism to Paducah, then that's our goal and we'll be very excited to partner with them and kind of get that going."
The commission also discussed whether there's a possibility of Paducah becoming a qualifying course for runners.
Jones said they would need to seek expertise to have a quality, certified course.
Campbell and Jones also mentioned the race would be an opportunity for community engagement.
They hope to put together packages of hotels, restaurants and races.
Also, they want to promote Paducah as a retirement location, remote work location or second career location.