MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A lot of heavy rain and harsh wind hit the Local 6 region Wednesday, and the storm did some damage in the area.
Rain was everywhere as crews in bright neon colors worked to repair a snapped power pole on U.S. 68 in Marshall County, near the 3.3 mile marker.
The road was blocked off so the crew could make repairs.
Traffic was being redirected as people went from Mount Moriah into Darnell to get back onto U.S. 68.
As crews worked to repair the pole, it appeared that neighboring houses still had power.
Rain poured on other areas in the Local 6 region as well.
With the gusty winds and heavy rain, drivers are advised to make sure to give space to utility crews and emergency response personnel.
Extra caution is advised, and drivers are warned to be mindful of high winds.
Drivers traveling through the Mount Moriah intersection with U.S. 68 can detour using U.S. 62 and KY 95, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.