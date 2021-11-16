PADUCAH - The University of Kentucky has completed an equity audit on Paducah Public Schools.
The audit was requested by the school district after Superintendent Donald Shively attended a party in blackface in 2002.
Shively was a teacher and a coach at Paducah Tilghman High School at the time.
The equity audit found that academics and disciplinary practices in the school disrict are some areas in need of improvement.
Earlier this year, surveys were given out to students, staff, families and the community.
Students and community members also took part in focus groups.
"Good reliable data and a set of recommendations so that they can really help address some of the equity gaps within the school district," said Dr. Gregory Vincent, a professor at UK who helped lead the equity audit.
For instance, data showed disparities in disciplinary practices.
In general, school enrollment was around 42% Black students and around 40% white students.
However, with in-school suspensions, black students had almost 60%, while white students were at 24%.
All expulsions were of black students.
When it comes to next steps, the audit recommends the district focuses on communication and distrust, and to specifically overcommunicate.
The audit also suggests for the district to form one or more hiring committees of diverse people.
Leaders of the audit say the student body was impactful in the research.
"The group I'm most impressed by students," said Dr. Vincent. "Their passion, their commitment, they want to get a first class education and they're part of the solution."
Students were a big part of the surveying process.
For instance, one person said there is discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.
Also, another white student said they heard some kids making fun of a Mexican student because his English wasn't as good as their own.
These are just a few examples of what students said in the surveys.
The complete equity audit is attached in a PDF below.