MURRAY, KY — Murray State University has a new chief of police. Ryan Orr has been officially named the chief after serving in an interim role since February 2023.
According to a news release from MSU, Orr earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Murray State University in 2002. He also graduated as valedictorian from both the Department of Criminal Justice Training Basic Academy and the Academy of Police Supervision and Criminal Justice Executive Development Class.
He served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Crittenden County Sherriff’s Department in the years following his graduation from MSU.
He returned to MSU as an officer in 2006. Orr rose through the different ranks and responsibilities of senior patrolman, patrol sergeant, and captain before he became the interim chief.
“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve as the Murray State Police Chief,” said Orr. He says he will continue to prioritize transparency, accountability, and innovation to ensure a safer and more inclusive campus.