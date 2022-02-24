Will the sanctions President Joe Biden is imposing on Russia make a difference for Ukraine, and what will the impact on Europe be?
Craig Cobane, who teaches political science at Western Kentucky University, says it's all about balance. The sanctions are meant to stop Russia, but they will impact other European countries as well. Biden also needs to make sure the sanctions don't lead to an even bigger conflict.
University of Kentucky Professor Jeanmarie Rouhier-Willoughby has connections in both Russia and Ukraine. She says she hopes the sanctions will put a stop to the escalation.
"It's been quite unnerving, because I have friends who are from both countries," Rouhier-Willoughby says. "I have colleagues from both countries. The view on the ground is very much shock and for the most part, disagreement with this decision on the part of the government to invade."
Rouhier-Willoughby teaches Russian studies at UK. Her friends in Russia have described this situation as self-inflicting. "As one friend said to me, it's like we're bombing ourselves, so close are we to the Ukrainians in terms of family connections, friendships, and obviously shared history," she says.
In response to the invasion, Biden's first wave of sanctions were placed on several Moscow banks, the Russian oligarchy and Putin's inner-circle and the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.
Cobane says one explanation for Russia's act of aggression is power.
"Totalitarian regimes do not do well when they have successful democracies around them, because it sends a message to their people: Well if they can have a democracy and they can have those freedoms, why can't we?" says Cobane.
Cobane says Biden has to be strategic when it comes to implementing sanctions on Russia. The professor says Biden needs to deter Russia, but in a way that doesn't create an even bigger problem. "Can we use the sanction opportunities that we have to deter or try to get the Russians to stop doing what they're doing without leading to greater escalation? A very, very difficult tight rope to walk," Cobane says.
Rouhier-Willoughby tells me she tries to visit Russia every year.
The pandemic had prevented her from traveling to the country.
However, this year in particular, she says she's going to have to play it by ear.
Australia, Canada and Japan have also announced their own sanctions against Russia.