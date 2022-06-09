ULLIN, IL - A southern Illinois school district is facing an uncertain future.
It's collaborating with three other districts to figure out next steps to take in the face of financial worries.
Joppa Maple Grove Unit Schools is struggling because of decreased local property taxes and diminishing class enrollment over what leaders say has been happening over the past ten years.
Three feasibility studies were conducted between Joppa and other districts, including Massac, Vienna and Century. These with the possibility of consolidating with those districts.
Consultants gave recommendations about what would be best for the district.
"Right now we're just trying to get information so we get the right direction."
That's Daniel Burnett, the President of the Joppa Maple Grove Unit 38 School Board.
He says the feasibility studies are helpful, especially to get insight into how the district is doing.
Burnett says when compared to other districts, the enrollment numbers are drastic.
Joppa High School currently has a traditional curriculum for programs in grade 9 through 12 for 67 students.
For Massac, the student count is 524.
"We want to get the kids the best for them," said Burnett. "The less kids you have in school, the less extra curricular activities you can get involved because you don't have the population."
Cheyenne Lang recently graduated from Joppa High School, and came to the feasibility study meeting.
She says she doesn't want to lose her school.
"I went, my older sister went, my mom, like my entire family went so it's just, I had a really good experience there so I want them to complete their high school years there too," said Lang.
Burnett says it's important to make decisions that benefit students now and in the long run and right now, he says the key is to focus on the impact.
"Sometimes you've got to overlook emotion and try and step back and say what's best for all the kids, which way do we need to look," said Burnett.
Burnett told us that the school board and the superintendent are hoping to put together a survey to distribute to people in the community about what next steps the district should take.
We also spoke to Vickie Artman, the Superintendent of Joppa Maple Grove Unit School District 38.
In a statement, she said the district's finances are fine and the board does not have to rush into any decision.