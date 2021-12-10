BENTON, KY — Leaders from several school districts are in agreement with McCracken County Schools decision Wednesday to return to an optional masking policy.
However, McCracken County is well within the COVID-19 red zone, which means transmission is high in the community. The school district had previously partnered with Paducah Public Schools saying they'd stick to masks if that was the case.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says McCracken County's return to an optional mask policy makes sense.
Unlike McCracken County, leaders at Paducah Public Schools say they will continue to require masks until the county's COVID-19 incidence rate moves out of the red zone.
Leaders at the Marshall County School District are looking at case numbers in individual schools to determine their mask policies.
"We adopted a policy that really essentially goes by the color codes, but we do have language in there that allows us to have discretion based upon the internal numbers of our cases, meaning the numbers of students and staff in the district," Miracle says.
Miracle says he's not shocked by McCracken County's move towards optional masking. School districts throughout the region have been implementing that for students.
"I'm not at all surprised by it," Miracle says. "I think that we're all reaching a point where we are realizing that this is something that at some point that we have to move beyond."
It's a difficult decision school districts need to make even when they are in the red zone.
Other districts also look solely at school case numbers. Caldwell County says it's making sure it keeps the right protocol.
"Still continuing with our social distancing, advanced cleaning," Caldwell County Schools spokeswoman Lizzie Shelton says. "All of our additional measures that we have taken during COVID are still in place. Students are not required to currently wear a mask. It is an individual preference."
With the additional precautions, schools say they're trying to make the right decision for their students.
We also spoke to Hickman County Schools. The district is also going towards a mask-optional approach.
We also checked in with the Graves County School District. They're also recommending masks, but they are optional.