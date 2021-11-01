Several west Kentucky school districts in the Local 6 area have made masks optional for students and staff.
However, that leaves some students more vulnerable than others, especially when younger ones can't get vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.
To mask, or not to mask: That’s the question right now for students and staff at several districts in west Kentucky.
The principal of Calloway County Middle School said the majority of students decided not to wear masks Monday, with the district’s new mask-optional policy in effect.
But with masks optional, is everyone safe?
The optional mask policies are in response to COVID-19 cases trending downward in counties and at individual schools.
However, younger students may be at risk. Some sixth-graders are aren’t 12 years old yet, so they can't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Age isn't the only barrier. Vaccine hesitancy among parents is another issue to combat.
School leaders say it's up to parents to decide when it comes to children getting the shot.
"I do encourage the vaccine," Calloway County Middle School Principal Amy Turner said. "I would hope that families would go ahead and make that decision, but I also understand there's lots of circumstances where maybe that isn't the best thing for them at this moment, and you have to abide by that."
Research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that gives information on national health issues, says the number of parents saying no to the vaccine is significant. Three in 10 parents said they will definitely not get the vaccine for their 12- to 17-year-old children or 5- to 11-year-old children.
However, there's still some time before vaccines are approved for kids 5 to 11 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by state health departments.
But health officials say that once the OK is given, they definitely encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated.
"But it's kind of like, where is that balance?" said Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department. "Where is it that we have to get to in order to be totally 100% safe and to get totally 100% safe? I mean, everybody needs to get their vaccination."
Other districts with optional masking policies that started Monday include Murray Independent Schools and Ballard County Schools.