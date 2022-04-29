MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A dead puppy was discarded after suffering several serious injuries. Now, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knows anything about the animal or those responsible for its death to come forward.
Investigators say they don't know the circumstances leading up to the animal's death. What they do know is that a female pit bull puppy that was about 3 months old suffered multiple bite injuries believed to have come from another dog.
The puppy was thrown away in a dog crate that was wrapped in a purple sheet.
RELATED: McCracken County Sheriff's Office investigating after puppy found dead in crate
Investigators say they need more information.
"A lot of times it takes a collective effort," McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said.
Deputies and detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and officers with McCracken County Animal Control are working together to find out what exactly happened.
"Unfortunately, 100% of the cases are not solved 100% of the time by any law enforcement, no matter who you are, where you are," Carter said.
The sheriff's office said there was no sign of previous injury or abuse to the puppy. However, there are still parts of the puzzle that are missing.
"We're in need of someone to come forward and provide information," said Carter.
What investigators do know is that the puppy was found in the area of Pool Road and Bechtold Road in McCracken County. The puppy was white with a brown back, head and tail with cropped ears.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is monitoring the area with video surveillance in hopes of gathering more information that helps solve the case.
The equipment will be used to identify people who are responsible for cruelty towards animals.
"In the meantime, this has been an open ongoing investigation," Carter said. "Many, many, many hours have been spent investigating this, as they should have been spent."
If you have any details that might help with the investigation, call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719. Also, you can send tips to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355. You can also text "WKY" and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App.