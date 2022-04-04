MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornado outbreak created more work for tradesmen — such as roofers, electricians and construction workers — in Mayfield, Kentucky.
For some companies, that means not having enough workers to meet the workload. For others, more work means a longer wait times for customers to get their products.
At Heath Buildings in Mayfield, Kentucky, workers are busy putting together roof trusses. After a tornado devastated the community on Dec. 10, there was an even greater need for those materials.
"We were already busy," owner Richard Heath said. "We had quite a bit of work lined up under contract through working in the spring before the tornado struck. Now we're looking into next year and looking for more help."
Right now, the company is looking for four more workers and a truck driver to meet the demand.
Heath says he's willing to train people.
"If an individual is willing to show up for work and pass a drug test and do simple things, like read or measure tape and drive a nail, and they're not afraid to climb, not afraid of heights, we can teach them the rest of it," said Heath.
At Usher Inc. in Mayfield, the owner isn't currently looking for workers. However, demand for generators at the company is high.
"Of course we were really busy before the tornado hit. Then after the tornado hit, we have been really covered up. The phone has just literally rung off the hook," Usher Inc. owner Dale Usher said.
Both business owners hope to meet the increasing demand after the December storm.
For Heath Buildings, there's a backup of work from a few months to a year.
At Usher Inc., there's a delay of several months for generators.
Meanwhile, Associated Builders and Contractors says the construction industry faces a worker shortage of 650,000 workers this year.