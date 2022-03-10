WEST PADUCAH, KY - SkyWest is pulling service out of Paducah.
The airline is the only service that files out of Barkley Regional Airport.
Even though flights are booked through United, the planes are operated by SkyWest.
That current partnership began back in 2010.
SkyWest flights are part of a government program to guarantee small communities in the U.S. have access to commercial service.
It's called Essential Air Service.
There are rules in place that prohibit the Department of Transportation from subsidizing more than $200 per passenger.
This is generally accomplished by subsidizing two round trips a day with 30 to 50 seat aircrafts.
Now many are wondering - what's next?
Some see today's news as potentially hurting the Paducah economy.
However, others say there is a positive side moving forward.
Tara Brennan is flying out of Barkley.
She came to the area to visit her family in Calvert City and says the airport is convenient, especially for her grandparents.
"It's very important," said Brennan. "You know, especially as they get older. I don't want them to drive far from where they are and they don't have to."
She says it's great to have an airport nearby.
"I mean, accessibility," said Brennan. "It just gives people the chance to get to places they wouldn't be able to. I'm from a place that didn't have an airport like this. Transportation and it was very limiting."
With SkyWest Airlines discontinuing Essential Air Service, this may be a problem for flyers like Brennan.
Barkley is one of 29 airports that will be impacted. Cape Girardeau and Decatur, Illinois are also on that list.
However, leaders with the airport say this could be beneficial.
"This news shouldn't be disconcerting at all for passengers or for our community as a whole," said Jay Matheny, the chairman for the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors. "I think our community and our passengers should look at this as an opportunity to perhaps see expanded air service at Barkley Regional Airport."
Also, Barkley's construction of a new terminal may attract different carriers to the area.
"I think it's going to be very appealing for air carriers and I also believe that this, this terminal building, people are going to find that this passenger experience is greatly enhanced and in turn, the airlines are going to see enhanced passenger experience is going to mean a lot, especially in this new era of air travel," said Matheny.
Overall, flyers are hoping for good news.
For now, there are no expectations for immediate changes to flight schedules.
SkyWest Airlines filed a 90-day notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation to end service to Barkley.
Leaders at Barkley say SkyWest has committed to a smooth transition.
Fewer people have been traveling to Paducah through Barkely Regional Airport.
The pandemic is a big reason.
Looking at the numbers. In 2020, about 6,500 people landed in Paducah.
In 2019, that number was almost 18,000.
That's a difference of about 65%.
The numbers for 2021 have not been released.