PADUCAH — Dead batteries, anti-freeze leaks and heat problems: Winter weather can bring in a slew of car issues. But auto repair shops say there are things you can do to make sure you take care of your vehicle.
Some of the problems involve anti-freeze. Experts say drivers should make sure their oils and fluids are up to par. Also, if the vehicle's heat goes out, get it checked.
In the hot or the cold, car repair shops are consistently repairing vehicles.
Mark Prather, the owner of Lucky's Auto Service in Paducah, said small things can turn into big issues if you're not careful.
“Just preventative maintenance prevents major repairs, and usually there’s a sign you have a leak or something. If you don’t take care of it, will end up being in major repair instead of a minor one, because it creates other problems," said Prather.
He said Lucky's hasn't seen a huge change in the number of customers because of the winter weather. They're still seeing about 10 to 15 customers every day. However, people are still bringing their cars in to make sure they're working properly.
A variety of problems can come up with changes in the weather. One thing — or rather, four things — you should check are your tires.
“Make sure that the air in them are up to manufacturer’s specs," said Prather. "The cold weather makes the air pressure go down, so every year you need to put more in them. That’ll wear them out, when they’re low in air.”
Prather said to be aware of indicators that point to problems.
“If your steering wheel is crooked, if your tires are pulling one way or the other, if it’s shaking, if you’re losing your heat," said Prather. "I mean, anti-freeze does not evaporate, so it’s usually got a leak someplace. There’s a reason for it.”
Prather also said whatever the weather, be sure to have enough gas in your car in case of emergencies.
Additionally, he said to make sure your tires are rotated on a regular basis to prevent uneven wear.