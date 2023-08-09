MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Snapchat can be a valuable platform for children to make creative videos, communicate with close friends, and stay up to date with trends.
But, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has identified Snapchat as the number one cause of school drama, warning parents about it in a Facebook post.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said the app can cause issues for teens between the ages of 13 and 17. The sheriff said Snapchat can expose kids to unwanted images, texts and bullying opportunities.
The app allows users to message friends, with messages typically being deleted instantly and privately. Norman said it's also one of the ways rumors spread quickly among students.
He said students use Snapchat because they think the messages will go away forever. But, while students may delete the messages on their end, nothing ever truly disappears. He said people can take screenshots of snaps and share them with others.
"I think people may believe they might be able to send it anonymously, or once it's sent, it's gone," Norman said. "That gives them a little bit of thought, 'Hey, I can send this, and you know, maybe no one will find out about it or only a few people will.'"
Norman said Snapchat can lead to legal and criminal problems if inappropriate images are shared, as well as school drama and interpersonal chaos.
The sheriff said parents should also be aware of the dangers of Snapchat's location feature, which can be used by predators to find children.
The Canadian Broadcasting Company reported that in 2022, there were more than 800 reports of child luring in Canada, which is an all-time high for that country. In the United States, the FBI warns that predators use apps not only to lure children, but also for sextortion, a crime in which the perpetrator convinces a child to send them sexually explicit photos or videos.
While it can help keep tabs on kids, location and privacy settings are also essential safety considerations on Snapchat. The sheriff's office recommends filtering your location privacy settings to control who can see your location, as it is a significant defense against unwanted attention and individuals.
"People with bad intentions will exploit those good parts of social media," Norman said. "So, have a good open conversation with children. It is OK for you to look at your child's phone. It is OK for them to explain things they do with their phone."
Norman said children can speak with a teacher if they have any concerns. They can also contact the school resource officer or local law enforcement agency.
"There's nothing wrong with saying something if it gives you an uncertain feeling," Norman said. The sheriff said the most effective way for parents to safeguard their kids is by deleting the app and preventing its future downloads.