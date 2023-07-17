Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER GALLATIN HARDIN JACKSON JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MISSISSIPPI THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JONESBORO, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.