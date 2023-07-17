MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More and more people are turning to Facebook Marketplace and other social media apps to make purchases. According to the Federal Trade Commission, about 95,000 people reported $770 million in losses to fraud from social media platforms in 2021. While the platforms can be convenient and offer access to a wide range of products, they can also be a breeding ground for scams.
Imagine you saw an ad for a beautiful sofa at a low price on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller. The seller, who claimed they needed to sell the couch quickly, provided you with pictures of the sofa and even agreed to meet in person to complete the transaction. However, when you arrived at the agreed-upon location, the seller was nowhere to be found. After contacting the seller unsuccessfully, you realized the seller blocked you. You recognize you've just got scammed.
Unfortunately, that type of scenario is just one example of the many scams people may fall victim to on Facebook Marketplace.
One of the most common scams on Facebook Marketplace involves selling counterfeit goods. Scammers will post photos of products they do not have, and then ask buyers to send them money in advance. The seller disappears once they receive money, leaving the buyer with nothing. Detective Kyle Seratt with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's essential for people to do their research before buying things via unreliable platforms.
"When you find something you want to purchase, always check your seller's history or the details about the seller," Seratt said. "Doing this will give you a good indication of whether this is a new account."
Seratt said many fake profiles and accounts exist on Facebook Marketplace and social media apps in a process known as spoofing. He said there is little verification needed to make a spoofed account, and it is easy to create one. He said those accounts lure unsuspecting buyers into scams by offering counterfeit products or asking for personal information that can be used in identity theft.
"Once someone decides to copy or create a fake account, it's simply a matter of going on Facebook," Seratt said. "They search for active geographical areas and their friends and then copy and post some of their pictures."
Another common scam involves fake or fraudulent payment methods. Scammers will ask buyers to send money through Venmo, PayPal or similar services, but will cancel the payment once they have received the product. Fake payment methods leave the seller unable to recover their money.
While depositing money before receiving the item may be tempting, it's best to wait until you have the item in hand before making any payments. That way, you can ensure you get what you paid for and avoid potential scams.
"When you use outside payment platforms like Cash App, Venmo or Zelle, the ability available for Facebook to assist you in recovery or to report a lousy transaction is no longer there," Seratt said.
When meeting up with strangers to buy or sell things advertised on social media, it's also important to protect your safety by meeting in public places — pick a well-lit area where other people will be around.
Seratt said the McCracken County Courthouse has a designated meetup spot for sellers and buyers. The area is across the street from the courthouse in the parking lot. The site is under 24-hour surveillance.
"There are a couple of parking spots designated as meeting places for online shoppers," Seratt said. "The area gives buyers little peace of mind knowing they are somewhere law enforcement could take swift action if something occurs."
Additionally, meeting in public places allows you to inspect the item you're buying before paying for it to make sure it's in the condition you were expecting and that there are no surprises. Seratt also said never to give out your home address to someone you don't know.
Here are some do's and don'ts to protect yourself from scams: