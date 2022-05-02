PADUCAH — If you own property in McCracken County, you got a property tax assessment notice. And there's a good chance your assessment increased.
But for those living in Southside Paducah, the assessments are coming as a particular shock.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn said it's happening because parts of the county, including the Southside, haven't been assessed for years.
Dunn's staff says the previous PVA, Nancy Bock, didn't assess the Southside neighborhood when she was in office.
For context, Dunn said the Walter Jetton neighborhood, which was the first neighborhood his team assessed in Paducah, had an inspection date of 1997.
Dunn said people should meet with him to appeal their assessments if they can.
"I had a lot of issues with that," Southside homeowner Jerri West said. Her tax assessment rose from $17,900 to $53,400. She's lived in her home since the late 1980s.
West said the state of her neighborhood and the inside of her home showed a different picture for her tax assessment.
"A condemned house behind me, I have an abandoned house beside me that needs a lot of repairs," West said, describing her neighborhood. "There's a trailer right next at my door out of my side window, and next to it is some property that has been condemned."
She went to the PVA office to appeal the valuation.
"Brought the pictures down today, and he did reassess my property to a suitable price for me," said West.
The underassessment and non-assessment of properties in the area hit the Southside particularly hard.
Dunn's team said Bock's decision not to assess the Southside has contributed to many issues.
"I'm told from the staff that have been here for years my predecessor didn't look at the Southside whatsoever because there was no money on the Southside," said Dunn.
However, Dunn said it's important to assess each property correctly.
"That's not our job," said Dunn. "Our job is to inspect all properties regardless of value every four years and assess appropriately."
West said it's important for people to appeal, especially for those who live in neighborhoods similar to her own.
"To stand up for themselves, take pictures, bring them down, and I feel like they will adjust and fair with you," said West.
West appealed, and her property's tax assessment went down to $19,000.
The deadline to appeal is 4 p.m. on May 16.
The McCracken County real property tax roll is open for the public until May 16. With the supervision of the PVA, anyone can see the tax roll.
Dunn said some of the factors that make a property more valuable include the size of the home, sales in the neighborhood and the condition of the property.