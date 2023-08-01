PADUCAH — Over the weekend, the Pierce Lackey Apartments, which the Paducah Housing Authority owns, experienced a power outage due to severe storm damage that affected some of the building's electrical equipment.
Strong winds gusting at 25 mph wreaked havoc on Pierce Lackey Apartments, damaging four circuit boards and one weather head. The storm caused power outages in four buildings, leaving 16 individual units without electricity.
Joseph Anderson, the executive director of Paducah's Housing Authority, said repairing the building and electrical equipment is difficult because of the scarcity of necessary parts. He explained that the update is needed, but the parts required are not readily available.
"It will cost, and I just don't know how much, because you must find parts," Anderson said. "Some of those parts, because these buildings are older, some of those parts are going to be hard to find."
We reached out to Paducah Power regarding the damages, and the utility provider said the most considerable damage to the remaining building is the weather heads.
Paducah Power spokeswoman Andrea Underwood said the company referred it to the housing authorities' electricians. Underwood said the property owner is responsible for repairing such damages.
Anderson said he was not aware of the matter at hand. However, he did assure us that tenants would be able to return to their homes by Thursday.
Robert Candekamp has been a tenant at Pierce Lakey Apartments for a long time. Although he used to have a dislike for hotels, he has now decided to relocate due to issues with his current building.
"In the beginning, I thought they would get done pretty quick," Candekamp said. "But my wife also has some medical issues and was complaining about the heat. Then I reconsidered it and thought, well, we have to leave."
He said this experience has strained him and his family and hopes the housing authority fixes the issue before Thursday.
"I like to entertain myself with the TV by example, and even more critical, the air conditioner is not working anymore, and that's a pain that pulls the trigger on you," Candekamp said.