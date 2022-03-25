PADUCAH — Springtime can mean outdoor projects in the garden or yard. The 2022 Posh Home and Garden Show is encouraging people to partake in these special projects, including one that dates back to the 1960s in Paducah: the Dogwood Trail.
James Sanders Nursery is one of the vendors at the show, and the nursery's owners say there are several things to keep in mind when planting Dogwoods. Theirs is just one of the many booths you can visit at the show.
This is the 58th year of the Paducah Dogwood Trail. In two to three weeks, people will be able to see the trees in full bloom throughout Paducah.
"This is a great time to do your dogwoods right now," said James Sanders Nursery co-owner Crystal Sanders. "They're still, they're not quite dormant. You'll notice there's buds starting to open just a little bit, but it's a great time to do it. Great time to get them planted."
The Sanderses said the dormant season from December to March is the best time to plant, prune and fertilize trees. They said to choose the proper location and make sure the trees have shade. That's important to avoid disease and insects down the road.
Leaders with the Paducah Civic Beautification Board said it's important to refurbish the trees to continue the trail tradition.
"If nothing happens to them due to weather or disease, after 60 to 70 years they're going to age out, and they die just like any other plant or any animal. They have a lifespan," Beautification Board Chair Jackie Smith said.
Other things to keep in mind when planting dogwoods include using a slow-release fertilizer and avoiding over- or under-watering by checking moisture with a moisture meter.
Paducah Dogwood Trail organizers said the event will most likely begin April 11.
Judging will happen on April 12.
The Posh Home and Garden Show is going on from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Schroeder Expo Center in Paducah. Click here for more details.
James Sanders Nursery will have a dogwood tree sale on April 2. Trees will be 15% off.