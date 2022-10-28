LEXINGTON, KY — A teen student was arrested after police say he brought a loaded handgun to Henry Clay High School on Thursday.
According to a report from LEX 18, the school was placed on lockdown around 9:15 a.m. after officers learned a student might have a weapon on campus.
Officers reportedly did discover a loaded handgun on the 15-year-old, and he was subsequently charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
Officials did not believe the student intended to use the weapon and have not found evidence that he made threats towards any students or staff, LEX 18 reported.
Police are still investigating how the student brought the gun into the building.