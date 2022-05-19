MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - A retired teacher and two students spoke out at a Marshall County School Board meeting.
Specifically, to address a business teacher at the high school who they say was unfairly let go from his position.
They later said they were also frustrated by the current administration.
Outside the meeting, the retired teacher and students described the school environment as "toxic," specifically naming the principal and superintendent.
However, when we asked for tangible examples of that toxicity, it was a big vague. The retired teacher told us there were many small things that have accumulated to what is now the current environment.
The conversation centered on Travis Ross, who was a business teacher at Marshall County High School.
There is currently on an online petition with more than 1,400 signatures to keep Ross at the school.
"People made a mistake," said Jack Johnson, a Marshall County High School student. "It was a mistake to let Mr. Ross go. And that mistake only counts if it goes unnoticed and if it goes uncorrected. And the best way that it can be corrected is hiring Mr. Ross and not letting it happen again."
During the meeting, school board protocol didn't let the speakers name the administrators during their presentations.
We asked a school board member and the superintendent for an interview.
Both refused saying they weren't able to talk about personnel issues.